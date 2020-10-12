Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

no filter

17 hours ago · 41 minutes

Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One
Back
play Episode

When you think of Stan Walker, you probably think of Australian Idol, and that catchy song ‘Black Box’ he released straight after he won it in 2009. 

Stan was 18 when he started on Idol, and 19 by the time he won it. And to most of us, he was just Stan Walker from Australian Idol; the boy who made it big. 

But what we didn’t know, and what we wouldn’t know until years later was that there was so much more to Stan’s story.

Now, at 30, he's a survivor in more ways than one. 

Just a heads up, this conversation deals with family violence. If you or someone you know needs help, please call 1800RESPECT now.

THE END BITS:

You can buy Stan's book here - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/1m6Jz

Listen to our new podcast What I Eat When here - https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/what-i-eat-when/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Stan Walker

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

41 minutes  ·  17 hours ago

Introducing What I Eat When

32 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Inside The Life Of A Secret Alcoholic

30 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Day Shanna Realised She Was An Alcoholic

59 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Candice Warner Has Climbed Back From Rock Bottom. Again

44 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Constance Hall Has Had One Hell Of A Year

43 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part Two

31 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part One

29 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

Parenting, Polyamory & Surviving A Refugee Camp

36 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Magazine Queens: The Editors Who Influenced A Generation

56 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

BONUS: Coping With Pregnancy Loss

25 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

56 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

What Happened To Sophie Delezio

58 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2020

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

31 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Vivian McGrath Never Thought She’d Find Love Again

37 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Courtney Ugle Isn't Letting Her Past Dictate Her Future

29 minutes  ·  27 Sep 2020

RBG, Hillary & Trump

32 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2020

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

56 minutes  ·  20 Sep 2020

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice

36 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Layne Beachley Had Three Mothers

49 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout