Sophie Monk Says Don’t Sleep With Someone Too Soon

Sophie Monk has been a celebrity for almost 20 years.

During that time she has been in a girl band, been a solo singer, an actress, a TV star, engaged 2.5 times, posed for Playboy, starred alongside a cast of famous faces for UberEATS Australia and most recently been Australia’s 2017 Bachelorette

But that last fact is probably the least interesting thing about Sophie.

She spent a decade in Hollywood being told she was too thin, too fat and too blonde. She developed a thick skin. And she realised that after all that, people liked her best when she was just being herself. So that is what she has done - been herself. On national television. And it’s worked a treat...

