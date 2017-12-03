Sophie Monk Says Don’t Sleep With Someone Too Soon

03 Dec 2017 · 41 minutes

Sophie Monk Says Don’t Sleep With Someone Too Soon
Sophie Monk has been a celebrity for almost 20 years.

During that time she has been in a girl band, been a solo singer, an actress, a TV star, engaged 2.5 times, posed for Playboy, starred alongside a cast of famous faces for UberEATS Australia and most recently been Australia’s 2017 Bachelorette

But that last fact is probably the least interesting thing about Sophie.

She spent a decade in Hollywood being told she was too thin, too fat and too blonde. She developed a thick skin. And she realised that after all that, people liked her best when she was just being herself. So that is what she has done - been herself. On national television. And it’s worked a treat...

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Sophie Monk.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

 

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network and was brought to you by Uber Eats

 

