15 hours ago · 37 minutes

Silvia Colloca Hates Labels
Ospite di oggi su No Filter è Silvia Colloca.

For those who don't speak Italian, today's guest on No Filter is the delightful Silvia Colloca.

She's an Italian born cook, Opera singer, actress and the host of Mamamia's new podcast What I Eat When.

Silvia wears a lot of hats and she hates being defined by labels; her age, who she's married to and how many children she has.

But the one label that has always stuck is food lover.

In this episode, Mia and Silvia chat about everything from how COVID has changed her relationship to her feelings about getting older.

THE END BITS:

You can check out Silvia's podcast What I Eat When here - https://omny.fm/shows/what-i-eat-when/playlists/what-i-eat-when

And to get the recipe for the cake that Silvia made Mia, head here - https://www.sbs.com.au/food/recipes/apricot-and-olive-oil-cake-torta-allolio-e-albicocche

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Silvia Colloca

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

