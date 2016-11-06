Shannon Garner: the Woman Who Will Let You Borrow Her Uterus

What happens when you give birth to a baby girl who isn’t yours? You will never breastfeed her, never live in the same house as her, and will never, ever be called 'mum'. This was Shannon Garner’s experience not that long ago. The mother-of-two decided to be a surrogate for a gay couple she had never met, and around 12 months later, Shannon gave birth to their baby Elsie. Unsurprisingly, Mia had SO many questions about surrogacy. How do you endure the heartache of leaving that hospital with empty arms? What is her relationship with Elsie and her two dads now? And Shannon was gracious enough to answer them all.

