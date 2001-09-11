News
“I Was Flying An American Airlines Plane On 9/11”: Beverley Bass’ Extraordinary Story

September 11 2001 is etched in the minds of people all over the world. It changed the way we lived and traveled, fundamentally. But, it also gave us the story of a little town in Canada that did some pretty extraordinary things in the face of terror. A story that has been turned into a musical called Come From Away. But before it was a Broadway smash, it was the story of Beverly Bass, American Airlines' first-ever female pilot. And on this 20th anniversary of September 11, Beverley joins me from Texas to share it...

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Beverley Bass

    CREDITS:

    Host: Mia Freedman.

    Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

    Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville 

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

