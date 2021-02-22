September 11 2001 is etched in the minds of people all over the world. It changed the way we lived and traveled, fundamentally. But, it also gave us the story of a little town in Canada that did some pretty extraordinary things in the face of terror. A story that has been turned into a musical called Come From Away. But before it was a Broadway smash, it was the story of Beverly Bass, American Airlines' first-ever female pilot. And on this 20th anniversary of September 11, Beverley joins me from Texas to share it...

