The Diary Of A Lap Dancer

Have you ever wondered what goes on in a strip club?

How lap dances actually work?

How the women who strip and dance for a living in these clubs feel about their customers and their own bodies?

Today's guest is a woman by the name of Samantha C. Ross. But, if you ran into Samantha in a strip club up until about 5 years ago, you would've known her as Sunshine. 

That was her stripper name and the persona she took on every time she went to work.

Now, Samantha has written a book about her time as a lap dancer, and she sat down with Mia to talk about it.

THE END BITS:

You can buy Samantha's book here - booktopia.kh4ffx.net/YE5rJ. 

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Samantha C. Ross

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

