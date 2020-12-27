The Diary Of A Lap Dancer

Have you ever wondered what goes on in a strip club?
How lap dances actually work?
How the women who strip and dance for a living in these clubs feel about their customers and their own bodies?
Today's guest is a woman by the name of Samantha C. Ross. But, if you ran into Samantha in a strip club up until about 5 years ago, you would've known her as Sunshine.
That was her stripper name and the persona she took on every time she went to work.
Now, Samantha has written a book about her time as a lap dancer, and she sat down with Mia to talk about it.
You can buy Samantha's book here
Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.
With thanks to our guest: Samantha C. Ross
Producer: Leah Porges
Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff
