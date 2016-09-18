Sam Frost Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve

She enrolled in The Bachelor to 'shake things up' in her life. Two years on, Sam Frost is Australia's sweetheart: the loveable girl-next-door with a brekkie radio gig next to Rove McManus. But the path to get there was paved with pain. She had her heart smashed into a million pieces in front of the nation, which sent her spinning into despair and grief. But her belief that she would be happy again - and that the universe would lead her there- led her to a real life fairytale romance.

She talks to Mia about life and love in the public eye, dealing with trolls, mental health breakdowns, what really happened when Blake Garvey broke up with her, and the feeling that the whole world is waiting for you to fail.

Show Notes