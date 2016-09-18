Sam Frost Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve

no filter

18 Sep 2016 · 60 minutes

Sam Frost Wears Her Heart On Her Sleeve
Back
play Episode

She enrolled in The Bachelor to 'shake things up' in her life. Two years on, Sam Frost is Australia's sweetheart: the loveable girl-next-door with a brekkie radio gig next to Rove McManus. But the path to get there was paved with pain. She had her heart smashed into a million pieces in front of the nation, which sent her spinning into despair and grief. But her belief that she would be happy again - and that the universe would lead her there- led her to a real life fairytale romance.  

She talks to Mia about life and love in the public eye, dealing with trolls, mental health breakdowns, what really happened when Blake Garvey broke up with her, and the feeling that the whole world is waiting for you to fail. 

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Sam Frost

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

And brought to you by Queensland Fertility Group, IVF Australia, Melbourne IVF and TasIVF.

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???