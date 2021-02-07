Penguin Bloom: The Origin Story

no filter

15 hours ago · 42 minutes

Penguin Bloom: The Origin Story
Back
play Episode

This interview was originally published in 2016...

In 2013, mother-of-three Sam Bloom’s world changed.

A freak accident on a family holiday in Thailand left her paralysed from the chest down.

Her three young sons and her husband Cameron rallied around her. But it wasn’t until the family found a baby magpie who had fallen from his tree that things started looking up for the Blooms.

Cameron wrote about Penguin, the Magpie who pulled his family from a dark, dark place.

THE END BITS:
Follow Penguin the magpie:
https://www.instagram.com/penguinthemagpie/?hl=en 

Find out more about Penguin Bloom:
https://roadshow.com.au/titles/movies/roadshow/2021/penguin-bloom 

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest, Sam Bloom:
http://sambloom.com.au/about/

Producer: Melanie Sauer

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Penguin Bloom: The Origin Story

42 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

BONUS: Claudia Karvan On Making A Hit Show During Covid

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Claudia Karvan On Fame & Family

31 minutes  ·  6 days ago

The Secret Life Of Gladys Berejiklian

33 minutes  ·  07 Feb 2021

“Everyone Said We Were Doomed”: Life With An Invisible Illness

43 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

Narelda Jacobs On Why We Shouldn’t Celebrate January 26th

50 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

An Intimate Conversation About Friendship

31 minutes  ·  21 Jan 2021

The Most Powerful Australian In Hollywood

25 minutes  ·  17 Jan 2021

What Life As A Twin Is Actually Like

44 minutes  ·  10 Jan 2021

The Diary Of A Lap Dancer

44 minutes  ·  03 Jan 2021

BONUS: Rick Morton Was Born Into Rural Royalty. Suddenly, He Was Dirt Poor

67 minutes  ·  30 Dec 2020

Rick Morton On Growing Up Poor

39 minutes  ·  27 Dec 2020

2020: The Year Of Little Griefs & How To Process Them

33 minutes  ·  23 Dec 2020

Silvia Colloca Hates Labels

37 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Caroline Hirons: The Most Influential Woman In Beauty

62 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

41 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Introducing What I Eat When

32 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2020

Inside The Life Of A Secret Alcoholic

30 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

The Day Shanna Realised She Was An Alcoholic

59 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Candice Warner Has Climbed Back From Rock Bottom. Again

44 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout