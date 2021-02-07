Penguin Bloom: The Origin Story

This interview was originally published in 2016...

In 2013, mother-of-three Sam Bloom’s world changed.

A freak accident on a family holiday in Thailand left her paralysed from the chest down.

Her three young sons and her husband Cameron rallied around her. But it wasn’t until the family found a baby magpie who had fallen from his tree that things started looking up for the Blooms.

Cameron wrote about Penguin, the Magpie who pulled his family from a dark, dark place.





