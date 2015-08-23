Rosie Waterland

no filter

23 Aug 2015 · 62 minutes

Rosie Waterland
Back
play Episode

 

Rosie Waterland has never been cool.

Cursed with a near perfect, beautiful older sister while Rosie was still struggling with various toilet mishaps, she soon realised that she was the Doug Pitt to her sister's Brad.

But that was only one of the problems Rosie faced. With two addicts for parents, she grew up amidst foster homes, rehab stays, AA meetings, overdoses, narrow escapes from drug dealers and a merry-go-round of dodgy boyfriends in her mother's life. Rosie watched as her dad passed out/was arrested/vomited, and had to talk her mum out of killing herself.

As an adult, trying to come to grips with her less than conventional childhood, Rosie navigated her way through eating disorders, nude acting roles, mental health issues and awkward Tinder dates. Then she had an epiphany: to stop pretending to be who she wasn't and embrace her true self.

The Anti-Cool Girl is Rosie's first book. I chat to her about what was it like writing about her often traumatic childhood, how she's dealt with the extraordinary things life has thrown at her, and her amazing triumph over adversity.

No Filter is hosted by Mia Freedman, with thanks to Rosie Waterland.

The book, The Anti-Cool Girl, is published by Harper Collins and released Sept 1.

This podcast was produced and hosted by Mia Freedman with techical production by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

 

 

 

 

 

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???