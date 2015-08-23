Rosie Waterland has never been cool.

Cursed with a near perfect, beautiful older sister while Rosie was still struggling with various toilet mishaps, she soon realised that she was the Doug Pitt to her sister's Brad.

But that was only one of the problems Rosie faced. With two addicts for parents, she grew up amidst foster homes, rehab stays, AA meetings, overdoses, narrow escapes from drug dealers and a merry-go-round of dodgy boyfriends in her mother's life. Rosie watched as her dad passed out/was arrested/vomited, and had to talk her mum out of killing herself.

As an adult, trying to come to grips with her less than conventional childhood, Rosie navigated her way through eating disorders, nude acting roles, mental health issues and awkward Tinder dates. Then she had an epiphany: to stop pretending to be who she wasn't and embrace her true self.

The Anti-Cool Girl is Rosie's first book. I chat to her about what was it like writing about her often traumatic childhood, how she's dealt with the extraordinary things life has thrown at her, and her amazing triumph over adversity.

No Filter is hosted by Mia Freedman, with thanks to Rosie Waterland.

The book, The Anti-Cool Girl, is published by Harper Collins and released Sept 1.

This podcast was produced and hosted by Mia Freedman with techical production by Monique Bowley for the Mamamia Podcast Network.