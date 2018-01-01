The Rebirth Of Ronni Kahn

18 years ago, Ronni Kahn's life looked very different. She was the owner of a successful events company and was in a relationship with a man who she thought was her second shot at love.



But one conversation changed the direction of her life forever. Unable to turn a blind eye to the vast amounts of food she was throwing away at the end of each work day, Ronni began delivering the untouched food to homeless shelters around Sydney. It was the beginning of a journey that unlocked another side of Ronni, and founded OzHarvest.



Today, Ronni leads hundreds of staff and thousands of volunteers with the goal to nourish Australia. She talks to Mia about how she got there.



THE END BITS:

Ronni's Book: A Repurposed Life



OzHarvest

https://www.ozharvest.org/

Listen to Ronni on Lady Startup Stories here: https://omny.fm/shows/lady-startup/ronni-kahn-ozharvest



CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest, Ronni Kahn:

https://www.instagram.com/ronni.kahn/?hl=en

Producer: Melanie Sauer

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

