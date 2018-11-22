Rize Up And Support Women

22 Nov 2018 · 25 minutes

Rize Up And Support Women
Each week, at least one woman is killed at the hands of a man who was supposed to love her. Because the thing about domestic violence, is that it doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t matter what colour your skin is, what you do for a job, or where you live. It’s all around us, and it happens every day.

Gold Coast business woman Nicolle Edwards was going about her everyday life when she heard of a woman who had arrived into her community with three little kids and nothing else except the clothes on her back. She was fleeing domestic violence. And she had nowhere to go.

So she decided to do something. And that something has turned into a community-based charity called RizeUp, to help victims of domestic violence. So far she’s helped 574 families, and she’s not done yet...

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Nicolle Edwards. Help RizeUp here: http://www.rizeup.com.au 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

