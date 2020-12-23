BONUS: Rick Morton Was Born Into Rural Royalty. Suddenly, He Was Dirt Poor

We're dropping into your feed to reshare a special episode of No Filter with you. Earlier this week on No Filter you heard from Rick Morton, all about money. Well, if you’d like to hear more about Rick’s back story, here’s a chat Mia had with him a few years ago about his remarkable life…

Rick Morton was born the son of a cattle baron in far western Queensland. His backyard consisted of hundreds of thousands of acres. He went to school by school of the air. And his family home was 500kms from the nearest town.

But in just 24 hours, Rick’s life went from being something of an idyllic outback childhood to poverty.

So how do you go from rural royalty to dirt poor? What’s it like growing up gay and closeted in a small town? Rick has written a book about his life called 100 Years Of Dirt and he joins his old boss, Mia, to talk about it...

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

