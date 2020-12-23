BONUS: Rick Morton Was Born Into Rural Royalty. Suddenly, He Was Dirt Poor

no filter

11 hours ago · 67 minutes

BONUS: Rick Morton Was Born Into Rural Royalty. Suddenly, He Was Dirt Poor
Back
play Episode

We're dropping into your feed to reshare a special episode of No Filter with you. Earlier this week on No Filter you heard from Rick Morton, all about money. Well, if you’d like to hear more about Rick’s back story, here’s a chat Mia had with him a few years ago about his remarkable life…

Rick Morton was born the son of a cattle baron in far western Queensland. His backyard consisted of hundreds of thousands of acres. He went to school by school of the air. And his family home was 500kms from the nearest town.

But in just 24 hours, Rick’s life went from being something of an idyllic outback childhood to poverty.

So how do you go from rural royalty to dirt poor? What’s it like growing up gay and closeted in a small town? Rick has written a book about his life called 100 Years Of Dirt and he joins his old boss, Mia, to talk about it...

Buy Rick's Book 100 Years Of Dirt here.

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Rick Morton.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

BONUS: Rick Morton Was Born Into Rural Royalty. Suddenly, He Was Dirt Poor

67 minutes  ·  11 hours ago

Rick Morton On Growing Up Poor

39 minutes  ·  3 days ago

2020: The Year Of Little Griefs & How To Process Them

33 minutes  ·  23 Dec 2020

Silvia Colloca Hates Labels

37 minutes  ·  20 Dec 2020

Caroline Hirons: The Most Influential Woman In Beauty

62 minutes  ·  13 Dec 2020

Stan Walker Is A Survivor In More Ways Than One

41 minutes  ·  06 Dec 2020

Introducing What I Eat When

32 minutes  ·  04 Dec 2020

Inside The Life Of A Secret Alcoholic

30 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

The Day Shanna Realised She Was An Alcoholic

59 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Candice Warner Has Climbed Back From Rock Bottom. Again

44 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Constance Hall Has Had One Hell Of A Year

43 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part Two

31 minutes  ·  08 Nov 2020

The Evolution Of Zoe Foster Blake: Part One

29 minutes  ·  01 Nov 2020

Parenting, Polyamory & Surviving A Refugee Camp

36 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2020

Magazine Queens: The Editors Who Influenced A Generation

56 minutes  ·  18 Oct 2020

BONUS: Coping With Pregnancy Loss

25 minutes  ·  14 Oct 2020

Loneliness: The Silent Epidemic

56 minutes  ·  11 Oct 2020

What Happened To Sophie Delezio

58 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2020

Cathy Oddie Made The Best Of Her Worst

31 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2020

Vivian McGrath Never Thought She’d Find Love Again

37 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2020

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout