Bringing Women Back To Life: The Dr Catherine Hamlin Story

Imagine being ousted from your community, from your family, your whole life, because of a condition you'd developed during childbirth. A condition that most Australian women can have fixed relatively quickly and easily.

Dr Catherine Hamlin wasn't having any of that. She and her husband created the legendary Hamlin Fistula Hospital and began saving women's lives back in the 1960s.

Over her sixty years in Africa, Catherine became a national treasure of Ethiopia and Australia and we didn't want her recent death to pass without remembering her remarkable life.

Her niece, Dr Alison Morgan, was so inspired by her Aunty Cath, she had a career in women's health medicine herself, and she's with us to tell us the story of Catherine's incredible legacy.

