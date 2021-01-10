An Intimate Conversation About Friendship

A reason, a season or a lifetime. They say friendships only fall into three categories, and these tend to be them.

Mia Freedman and Bec Sparrow's friendship started for a reason.

They met 10 years ago, bonding over the grief of the daughters they had both lost via miscarriage or stillbirth.

And over the years, their friendship continued to grow. Through work, an interstate move, more children, another miscarriage, and the many ups and downs of life.

But in 2020, like with a lot of friendships, Mia and Bec struggled.

And on this episode of No Filter, they sit down for a very candid conversation about it all...

THE END BITS:

You can listen to Mia's original No Filter with Bec here - https://omny.fm/shows/no-filter/rebecca-sparrow-on-surviving-and-thriving-after-lo.

You can learn more about The Lighthouse Plan here - https://rebeccasparrow.com/lhp-open/

And visit Bec's website here - http://rebeccasparrow.com.au/.

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest: Rebecca Sparrow

Producer: Leah Porges

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.