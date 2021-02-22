The story of Britney Spears is one we’re guessing you’re familiar with. Child star from a small town makes it big in the city, only to grow up in front of the cameras, turn into a pop icon and then breaks down from the pressure and becomes tabloid fodder.

So what actually happened to Britney Spears?

Pandora Sykes is a British journalist and the host of BBC4’s new audio documentary series, Pieces Of Britney. In this series, she pieces together what we know about her story, and what it tells us about sex, entertainment, and how we treat women in the public eye. And she joins Mia today to talk about it...

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Pandora Sykes: https://www.instagram.com/pandorasykes/?hl=en

Listen to Pieces Of Britney here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p09mfr9s/episodes/downloads

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.