Paul Murray is a journalist, radio host and father. Having started his career in the 2GB Newsroom in 1998 – Paul went on to host his own radio shows on various stations across the Sydney area.

Now the host of his own TV show Paul Murray Live on Sky News every weeknight, Paul has an opinion on everything.

Today on No Filter, I talk to Paul about his career, about the tragedy of losing his son Leo in 2012, and Australian politics.

Thanks to Paul Murray

No Filter is produced by Monique Bowley, researched by Elissa Ratliff and hosted by Mia Freedman for the Mamamia Podcast Network.