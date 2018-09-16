Part 2: Katie Horneshaw's Sister Killed A Man

On the last episode of No Filter, you heard from Mary Pershall whose daughter Anna, murdered the man she was living with during a descent into mental illness and drug addiction.

One of the aspects of Anna’s story that gripped the nation was that at the time she committed the crime she was 18 weeks pregnant.

So what happened to Anna’s baby?

Her sister Katie stepped in and took on the role of parent and this is Katie's story...

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Katie Horneshaw and Mary K. Pershall.

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

