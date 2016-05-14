One Family, Two Unthinkable Tragedies

Ruby Rose lost her mum when she was only two years old...



In 2009, the Heuston family's world changed for ever when Chloe Waterlow was murdered by her brother in Sydney's east.

Chloe was mother to the three Heuston kids, then aged 5, 2 and 4 months. Those children would grow up without their mum. Their father Ben, lost the love of his life.

Five years later, another unthinkable tragedy has struck the family.

Ben and Chloe's only daughter Ruby Rose was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia and suffered a haemorrhage that has left her permanently blind at just nine years old.

As a single dad, Ben is trying to do the best for his daughter, and his two sons. But he needs your help.



TO FIND OUT HOW YOU CAN HELP RUBY ROSE - CLICK HERE.

In this searingly emotional interview, Ben discusses life after loss, dealing with Ruby's shocking diagnosis and what it takes to rebuild a family, not once, but twice.

If find out more about how you can help the Heustons, go to Rise For Ruby Rose, here.

