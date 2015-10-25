Osher Gunsberg

no filter

25 Oct 2015 · 40 minutes

Osher Gunsberg
Back
play Episode

Osher Gunsberg is a man who has completely rebuilt himself.

As Andrew G, he was best known for his hosting role on Channel V and the smash hit TV show, Australian Idol. A charming, extroverted, fun guy. But off camera, he was a introvert so riddled with anxiety he couldn't face any social events without the safety of booze. 

Until one day, he met a guy in Tel Aviv who told him if he changed his name it would change his  life.

And it did.

Now you might know him as Osher Gunsberg, the nice guy host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, or host of his own podcast, The Osher Gunsberg podcast.

A teetotaller vegetarian, he’s a man who has completely reinvented himself.

So how did he get there? And what’s next?

Show notes

Thanks for listening to No Filter.

Thankyou to Osher Gunsberg.

Subscribe in itunes for more stories behind the facade of public faces.

This show is hosted by Mia Freedman and produced by Monique Bowley and Eliza Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can find out more about all our shows on the Mamamia Podcast Networks facebook page, or on my Facebook page Mia Freedman.

Contact the show, suggest an interview subject, leave feedback, or show us your love via twitter, @mamamiapodcasts, or by emailing [email protected]

This podcast was brought to you by Wotif.com, the home of holidays.

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???