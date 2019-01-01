News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

no filter

a day ago · 56 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

This is an episode about an epic friendship between two women.

It transcends marriages, divorce, miscarriage and sex and ends in the most poignant, tragic, beautiful way.

When Molly was 41, she was given a life-changing diagnosis. And instead of living out the life she'd built with her husband, she left their 15-year marriage to go and have hot sex with strangers. Dozens of them.

And her friend Nikki... what was she to do? Judge her? Encourage her? Support her?

Well, they started a podcast together, called Dying For Sex. 

In this episode, Mia Freedman sits down with Nikki Boyer, actress and podcast host, to discuss her lifelong friendship with Molly, some hilarious sex stories and what happens when you lose your best friend.

For everything Molly and Nikki, head to https://dyingforsexpodcast.com/

You can follow Nikki on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/nikkiboyer/?hl=en.

Want to see those pics of Molly Nikki and Mia were talking about? Go to https://www.instagram.com/dying4sex/?hl=en

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at podcast@mamamia.com.au

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

With thanks to our guest: Nikki Boyer

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

56 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Madeleine West Has Found Her Voice

36 minutes  ·  13 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Layne Beachley Had Three Mothers

49 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

BONUS: William McInnes On Being The Best Single Dad Possible

52 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Miriam Margolyes' Very Extraordinary Life

48 minutes  ·  30 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Wedding, A Funeral And A Beard That's Saving Lives

31 minutes  ·  23 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Dotty Charles On Outrage: Why Everyone Is Shouting And No One Is Talking

45 minutes  ·  16 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Everyone's In Love With Michael From Love On The Spectrum

36 minutes  ·  09 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Hollywood Life In Lockdown

30 minutes  ·  02 Aug 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Introducing Me After You

37 minutes  ·  29 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The One Thing Julia Gillard Wished She’d Done Differently

38 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

At 30, Sophie Cachia Turned Her 'Perfect' Life Upside Down

34 minutes  ·  19 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Pop Up: How Flex Mami Made Herself Into A Brand

36 minutes  ·  15 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rebekah Robertson: The Trailblazing Mother Of A Trans Child

43 minutes  ·  12 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Teresa Palmer's Very Un-Hollywood Life

49 minutes  ·  05 Jul 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Bikram: Yogi. Guru. Predator.

44 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Narelda Jacobs' Big Life Has So Many Plot Twists

49 minutes  ·  21 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When Elizabeth Gilbert Fell In Love With Her Best Friend, Rayya

63 minutes  ·  14 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A Note About This Week’s Show

1 minutes  ·  07 Jun 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

6 parents, 4 kids, 3 states: Andrew Solomon's Beautiful Modern Family

52 minutes  ·  31 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio