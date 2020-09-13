Search

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex

a day ago · 56 minutes

Nikki Boyer: Dying For Sex
This is an episode about an epic friendship between two women.

It transcends marriages, divorce, miscarriage and sex and ends in the most poignant, tragic, beautiful way.

When Molly was 41, she was given a life-changing diagnosis. And instead of living out the life she'd built with her husband, she left their 15-year marriage to go and have hot sex with strangers. Dozens of them.

And her friend Nikki... what was she to do? Judge her? Encourage her? Support her?

Well, they started a podcast together, called Dying For Sex. 

In this episode, Mia Freedman sits down with Nikki Boyer, actress and podcast host, to discuss her lifelong friendship with Molly, some hilarious sex stories and what happens when you lose your best friend.

For everything Molly and Nikki, head to https://dyingforsexpodcast.com/

You can follow Nikki on Instagram here - https://www.instagram.com/nikkiboyer/?hl=en.

Want to see those pics of Molly Nikki and Mia were talking about? Go to https://www.instagram.com/dying4sex/?hl=en

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

With thanks to our guest: Nikki Boyer

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

