Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

Nicole Haddow didn’t expect to be living at home with her parents with an unstable income, a bunch of maxed-out credit cards and $11k's worth of debt when she turned 30. But that's where she found herself.

Nicole’s story will be familiar to a lot of millennials. In a world that demands we show off our best clothes, holidays and experiences on Instagram, it can be easy to find yourself in debt as you try to keep up. And that’s what happened to Nicole.

She applied for her first credit card when she was 22 and next thing she knew she had more debt than she could handle and no idea how to get out of it.

Nicole has written a book called Smashed Avocado that explains how she went from that moment to owning her own home two years later. Something she never ever thought she’d be able to do...

