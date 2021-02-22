The Private Tragedy Of Magazine Queen Nene King

Nene King is one of Australia’s most successful Magazine Queens. She’s been the Editor and Editor-In-Chief of Woman’s Day, Australian Woman’s Weekly and the Deputy Editor of New Idea. She has had an extraordinary life, but it hasn’t always been easy.

In 1996, Nene’s beloved husband Patrick disappeared in a diving accident. His body was never recovered. And Nene was never the same again.

On this episode of No Filter, she talks about her life since Magazines, her relationship with Patrick and what happened after he disappeared.

