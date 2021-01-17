Narelda Jacobs On Why We Shouldn’t Celebrate January 26th



Narelda Jacobs On Why We Shouldn’t Celebrate January 26th
This week on No Filter, we’re proud to introduce Narelda Jacobs as our guest host. 

Narelda is a proud Whadjuk Noongar woman. She’s also the host of Ten News First and co-host of Studio 10, and last year she joined Mia for her very own No Filter chat.

But today, in a No Filter first, Narelda is sitting in Mia’s hosting chair. 

January 26th means different things to different people. But to Narelda? Changing the date is a subject really close to her heart. And on this episode of No Filter, she speaks to three incredible first nations women, Robyn Smith Walley, Kezia Jacobs Smith and Teela Reid about what changing the date means to them...

THE END BITS:

Recommendations to read and watch…

Dark Emu by Bruce Pascoe - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/jMZgM

In My Blood It Runs https://vimeo.com/showcase/inmyblooditruns

Teela’s book recommendations: 

Talkin' Up to the White Woman by Aileen Moreton-Robinson - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/k7Z30

Song Of The Crocodile by Nardi Simpson - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/1aRLD 

Bindi by Kirli Saunders - https://booktopia.kh4ffx.net/XQOAG 

Find out more recommendations here:  https://www.instagram.com/blackfulla_bookclub/?hl=en 

CREDITS:

Host: Narelda Jacobs, follow her on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/narelda_jacobs/?hl=en

With thanks to our guests: Robyn Smith Walley, Kezia Jacobs Smith and Teela Reid 

Producer: Leah Porges and Emma Gillespie 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.





