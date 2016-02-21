Michelle Bridges

no filter

21 Feb 2016 · 43 minutes

Michelle Bridges
play Episode

Michelle Bridges gets stuff done. 

She is an entrepreneur, a personal trainer, a television personality, and a new mum to son Axel. And did we mention she has written 13 books? Yeah.

But what you might not know about Michelle is that she is a survivor of sexual assault, is an absolute "sook" about her baby son, and that on the day she sat down to talk to Mia Freedman about her new book Make It Happen, her boobs were killing her. Welcome to No Filter. 

Show Notes:

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Michelle Bridges

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

Make It Happen is released on March 1. 

This show proudly supports Rize Up, a wonderful grass roots community organisation who help to provide the comforts of home to women and children fleeing from family violence. Find out more here.


