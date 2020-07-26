A Hollywood Life In Lockdown

If you're a fan of Stan's hit show The Bold Type, you'll definitely recognise today's guest.

And if you’re not, then let me introduce you to Melora Hardin.

Melora was born into a family of actors and got her first role when she was just six years old. Since then she’s been acting, singing and dancing on shows such as The Loveboat and Transparent and movies like 27 Dresses and 17 Again.

She’s an actors actor. A Hollywood veteran.

In our conversation, we touch on everything from that old chestnut, the global pandemic, to directing an episode of The Bold Type and choosing to work with her husband.

You can see Melora in action on The Bold Type here.

