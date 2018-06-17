Maz Compton Doesn't Drink Anymore

Maz Compton knew she had a problem with alcohol when she couldn’t stop saying yes to it. But she didn’t classify herself as an alcoholic.

She was high-functioning, kicking huge career goals and her personal life was great. She wasn’t unwell or out of control. She didn’t seem to tick any of the boxes on the label marked "alcoholic"…..except one. She didn’t know how to manage the amount of alcohol she drank.

What she decided to do next was radical and not everyone was impressed...

