Mary Coustas

no filter

07 Feb 2016 · 51 minutes

Mary Coustas
Back
play Episode

She is one of Australia's funniest women. But behind the big hair of her famous character, Effie, it's Mary Coustas' unfaultering desire to become a mother that has provided her life's biggest challenges. 

Through 23 IVF attempts, Mary suffered unimaginable losses, faced unenviable decisions and ultimately, found the joy that she'd been looking for all along. Here, she shares with Mia what got her through that experience, and what she wishes she'd known back at the very beginning. 

 

Show Notes:

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Mary Coustas. Find out more about her show, Effie, The Virgin Bride here

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff

CONTACT US

Tell us something via email [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook


This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

Effie the Virgin Bride Tour dates:

Feb 04, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - Preview Show (8pm) All Ages

Feb 05, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (7pm) All Ages

Feb 05, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (9.30pm) All Ages

Feb 06, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (7pm) All Ages

Feb 06, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (9.30pm) All Ages

Feb 07, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (5pm) All Ages

Feb 12, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (7pm) All Ages

Feb 13, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (7pm) All Ages

Feb 13, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (9.30pm) All Ages

Feb 14, 2016

Comedy Theatre, Melbourne - (5pm) All Ages

Feb 26, 2016

Astor Theatre, Perth - (7pm) 18+*

Feb 27, 2016

Astor Theatre, Perth - (7pm) 18+*

Mar 04, 2016

The Tivoli, Brisbane - (7pm) All Ages*

Mar 05, 2016

The Tivoli, Brisbane - (7pm) All Ages*

Mar 18, 2016

Enmore Theatre, Sydney - (7pm) All Ages

Mar 19, 2016

Enmore Theatre, Sydney - (7pm) All Ages

Mar 20, 2016

Enmore Theatre, Sydney - (5pm) All Ages

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???