She is one of Australia's funniest women. But behind the big hair of her famous character, Effie, it's Mary Coustas' unfaultering desire to become a mother that has provided her life's biggest challenges.
Through 23 IVF attempts, Mary suffered unimaginable losses, faced unenviable decisions and ultimately, found the joy that she'd been looking for all along. Here, she shares with Mia what got her through that experience, and what she wishes she'd known back at the very beginning.
Find out more about her show, Effie, The Virgin Bride here
