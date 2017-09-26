Manal al-Sharif Drove Saudi Arabia Towards Change

In 2011, Manal al-Sharif defied Saudi Arabian laws when she posted a video of herself driving on YouTube. Her decision and her Women2Drive campaign landed her in jail for eight days. But it also made her passionate about changing the way her country views women.

Six years after that act, Saudi Arabia has announced that it will allow women to start driving in 2018.

Manal has written a book about driving, about what life is like for women in Saudi Arabia underneath the abaya and about being forced to leave her homeland. And now, she talks to Mia Freedman.

