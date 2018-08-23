Malcolm Turnbull Hasn't Lost Everything

23 Aug 2018 · 10 minutes

Malcolm Turnbull Hasn't Lost Everything
Today Malcolm Turnbull was replaced as Prime Minister of Australia by former treasurer Scott Morrison after months of speculation political in-fighting.

Since becoming PM he’s been seen as a bit of a disappointment.  Too robotic, too soft and not the Malcolm we signed up for.

Back in 2017, Mia sat down with Malcolm to talk politics, gay marriage and the most important relationship in his life.  The one with his wife, Lucy Turnbull.  

As he stood behind the lectern addressing the nation, Lucy was standing by his side holding back the tears.  

So how did they meet, fall in love and how did her support help him get to the biggest job in Australian politics?

Listen to the full episode here.

