Malcolm Turnbull's New Life

a day ago

Malcolm Turnbull's New Life
Everyone in Australia has an opinion about Malcolm Turnbull's time as Prime Minister - including and most especially the enemies who brought him down.

So, what happens when the dust has settled after being ousted in a political coup? Twice. What do you do with the rest of your life? 

Malcolm Turnbull has written a book called A Bigger Picture that tells the story of his life. It's a big book about a big life, and on today's show, Malcolm talks about his marriage, being a father and why he refused to go to therapy after losing his job.

In this No Filter you'll meet a Malcolm Turnbull you didn't see in a political press conference. You'll meet a man who's getting on with his life now. 

A Bigger Picture by Malcolm Turnbull 

Hear Malcolm Turnbull's first No Filter, When Mia Met Malcolm 

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her free weekly column here. 

Guest: Malcolm Turnbull 

Producer: Luca Lavigne

Technical Producer: Ian Camilleri  

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait 

