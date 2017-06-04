Maggie Alderson on fiction, Anna Wintour and fashion after 40

Maggie Alderson is a lot of things. She’s a former fashion magazine editor, mother-of-one, cancer survivor, and columnist. She’s stood behind Anna Wintour in the queue for the toilets at Fashion week in Milan. Written ten novels. And given some of the best fashion advice, Australia has ever seen. But Maggie Alderson is so much more than fashion and fiction. She opens up about being invisible when you hit 40, her worries about having an only child, and why she will never get botox.

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to Maggie Alderson

