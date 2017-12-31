Magda Szubanski Is An Australian Icon

Over the next two weeks, we will be dipping back into two of Mia's favourite episodes. The second? Magda Szubanski...

Magda Szubanski has written and created some of Australia's best comedy shows and characters. And this year, she's even been instrumental in changing the law when it comes to Marriage Eqaulity in Australia.

So what is it like being Magda? What's life been like since coming out? And how has her family history impacted on her life now?

Mia chats to her about it all...

Find out more about Magda's book Reckoning here.

