BONUS: Madison Missina is an award-winning porn star. And she's gay.

She has slept with around 12,000 people. Many of them men.



But for as long as she can remember, Madison Missina has lived part of her life in the closet.

As an award-winning porn star, sex worker, sex therapist and business owner - she's gotten used to not revealing her real name, or any parts of her previous life.

But now she is coming...out. In every possible way.

She speaks to Mia Freedman about what it's like to be a gay woman, having straight sex on camera. And why it was time for her to stop living a lie.

And a warning: This podcast includes explicit content.



Learn about her ground-breaking Raw exhibit, here (warning: the content is explicit). Find out more about the Prude and the Pornstar here.

