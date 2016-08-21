Loren O'Keeffe: "I still forget Dan's not missing any more."

no filter

21 Aug 2016 · 63 minutes

Loren O'Keeffe: "I still forget Dan's not missing any more."
Back
play Episode

In 2011, Loren O'Keeffe's world changed forever.

Her 24-year-old brother Dan walked out of the family home and disappeared. Loren quit her job immediatley, set up a Dan Come Home movement and spent the next five years answering emails, trawling soup kitchens and chasing every lead that came her way. 

In March of 2016, all that came to a halt, when Dan's body was found under the family home.

Today Loren joins Mia on a very raw No Filter to talk about her life now that Dan is no longer missing, and why she will never stop helping those people who are missing through her charity, the Missing Persons Advocacy Network.

Show Notes

You can find all the details on how to buy Too Short Stories here.

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Loren O'Keeffe. Visit the MPAN website here.

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

CONTACT US

Suggest a guest via: [email protected]

tweet us @mamamiapodcasts

or join the conversation on facebook
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network

 

 

More Episodes

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

55 minutes  ·  6 days ago

When Your Carer Is Your Abuser: Nicole Lee's Incredible Story

56 minutes  ·  08 Dec 2019

Why Strangers Are Asking Kids For Photos Of Their Feet

48 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2019

Cate and Bronte Campbell: From Golden Girl To Disappointment

63 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2019

The Day Marguerite Edwards Didn't Pick Up Her Kids From School

70 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2019

At 32, Bridie O'Donnell Decided To Become An Elite Athlete

54 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2019

There's A Lot You Don't Know About Trinny Woodall

47 minutes  ·  10 Nov 2019

Melanie Dimmitt Didn’t Expect Motherhood To Be Like This.

52 minutes  ·  03 Nov 2019

Angie Kent Is Finally In Love

39 minutes  ·  27 Oct 2019

Stephanie Wood Fell In Love With A Fake

51 minutes  ·  20 Oct 2019

Retired At 27; Libby Trickett's Story

68 minutes  ·  13 Oct 2019

What Happened To William Tyrell?

51 minutes  ·  06 Oct 2019

Rachel Griffiths Is Reclaiming ‘Like A Girl’

54 minutes  ·  01 Oct 2019

Dannii Minogue Works Hard

57 minutes  ·  29 Sep 2019

Survivor, Motherhood And Death Threats; Pia Miranda Has Had A Big Year

47 minutes  ·  24 Sep 2019

Nicole Haddow Started From Scratch At 30

30 minutes  ·  22 Sep 2019

When Briony Benjamin Got Sick No One Listened

54 minutes  ·  15 Sep 2019

Melissa Hopkins Was Tired Of Hiding

44 minutes  ·  11 Sep 2019

The Magazine Queen Who Lost Her Job

53 minutes  ·  08 Sep 2019

The Surprising Reasons Teens Send Nude Selfies

36 minutes  ·  01 Sep 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???