Loren O'Keeffe: "I still forget Dan's not missing any more."

In 2011, Loren O'Keeffe's world changed forever.

Her 24-year-old brother Dan walked out of the family home and disappeared. Loren quit her job immediatley, set up a Dan Come Home movement and spent the next five years answering emails, trawling soup kitchens and chasing every lead that came her way.

In March of 2016, all that came to a halt, when Dan's body was found under the family home.

Today Loren joins Mia on a very raw No Filter to talk about her life now that Dan is no longer missing, and why she will never stop helping those people who are missing through her charity, the Missing Persons Advocacy Network.

Show Notes