Everyone has intrusive thoughts. But if you live with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder? Well, it becomes something much more extreme. You get stuck on your thoughts, and you can’t move past them. And you play those thoughts on a loop, like a broken record.

You’ve probably heard about OCD - although it’s widely misunderstood and misrepresented. But Relationship OCD is something you’ve probably never heard of. And it’s a type of mental ill-health that affects a surprising number of people.

On this episode of No Filter, Penny Moodie speaks very candidly, and vulnerably, about her experience with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and Relationship OCD.

