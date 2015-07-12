Lisa Wilkinson is the co-host of the Today show and one of Australia’s most respected journalists.

At 21 Lisa became the youngest ever editor of Dolly magazine. She then went on to edit Cleo and become its International Editor-in-Chief, before moving into Television.

Since 2007 people have been waking up to Lisa on the Today Show. On No Filter, I chat to her about early starts, the changing nature of women’s magazine’s in Australia and what it’s like interviewing the Prime Minister.

Show notes

Thanks to Lisa Wilkinson.

No Filter is hosted by Mia Freedman , produced by Monique Bowley, and researched by Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

Find out more about this Podcast on the Mamamia Podcast Network's facebook page, or on my Facebook page Mia Freedman online.