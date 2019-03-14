The Woman Behind George Pell's Forgotten Victim

For the past 20 years, Mia's guest has been the voice for over a thousand victims and survivors of child sexual abuse.

Right now, Lisa Flynn is representing the father of one of the choir boys who was sexually abused by George Pell at the age of 13. This boy’s young life was never the same and “R,” as he’s been known throughout the trial, withdrew from his family and began taking drugs very soon after the abuse happened.

Now Pell is serving a prison term of 3 years and 8 months for the abuse of those two boys and on the day he was sentenced, Lisa sat beside R’s father in the courtroom.

She joins Mia now to talk about all of it....

Click here to subscribe to No Filter.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman

With thanks to special guest Lisa Flynn from Shine Lawyers

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.