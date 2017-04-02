Lindy West Isn't Afraid to Take Up Space.

Have you ever had to apologise for taking up space? Have you ever been in a relationship with someone who was ashamed to go out with you in public? Have you ever felt like a failure because of how you look? American writer, feminist and fat activist Lindy West has. Plenty of times. But as soon as she started writing about her experiences, all that changed. She joins Mia Freedman live in the Mamamia office to talk about why she chose to be a 'fat bride', her thoughts on Trump and how she wrote her way out of feeling ashamed about her body.

