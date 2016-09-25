Liane Moriarty Knows How To Write a Best-Seller

She’s been called the 'Obama of popular fiction'. An author whose books all turn to gold. But at home, Liane Moriarty is considered to be a suburban housewife who writes for a hobby. Australia’s most successful author, this mother-of-two from Sydney has sold over six million books. She's one of the few authors in the world to ever have three books on the New York Times bestseller lists at the ONE time. So how did she do it? She joins Mia to discuss her latest book, rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous, and what it was like when she found out Nicole Kidman wanted to buy her bestseller.

Show Notes