She's one of Australia's best known journalists.

But behind the stellar political interviews, two time Walkley award winner Leigh Sales is one of the kindest and funniest women in the business.

The mother of two talks about how difficult she found childbirth, what it has been like interviewing some of the most powerful women in the business and whether or not 7.30 is her endgame.

Show Notes

No Filter is hosted by Mia Freedman and produced by Elissa Ratliff.

With thanks to Leigh Sales

You can find out more about this Podcast on the Mamamia Podcast Networks facebook page.

You can contact the show via twitter, @mamamiapodcasts, or by emailing [email protected]