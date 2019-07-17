UPDATE: Checking In With Leigh Campbell

At the start of the year, we had an episode of No Filter that we got a lot of feedback about so we thought we’d revisit this story...

For years, Leigh Campbell, our executive editor here at Mamamia kept a secret.

It was about her fertility. And the struggles she had to fall pregnant.

Leigh and her husband Rich had been trying to have a baby for years.

They had countless rounds of IVF. Failed attempts and miscarriages that almost broke them.

On this updated episode of No Filter, we revisit Leigh’s story and share some very happy news that arrived just over three weeks ago...

