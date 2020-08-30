Search

Layne Beachley Had Three Mothers

12 hours ago · 49 minutes

Layne Beachley has done a lot in her life. She’s held world records, won world titles and is regarded as the most successful female surfer in history. She’s suffered setbacks, career threatening injuries and conquered 50 foot waves.

But those facts? They’re probably the least interesting things about Layne’s story. 

Layne sits down with Mia Freedman to discuss everything from her marriage to INXS guitarist and sax player Kirk Pengilly, to losing her mum and then finding out she was adopted to the mistakes she made while touring the world.

To find out more about Awake Academy, go to https://awakeacademy.com.au/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman . You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here. 

With thanks to our guest: Layne Beachley.

Producer: Leah Porges 

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

