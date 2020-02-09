Pop Up: How To Launch A Business In Six Weeks

20 hours ago · 14 minutes

Pop Up: How To Launch A Business In Six Weeks
For anyone dreaming of starting their own business and being their own boss... the doors The Lady Startup Activation Plan are open for 2020!

And we want you (and your business idea) to join us.

Over six weeks, Lady Startup founder Mia Freedman will guide you through the steps you need to launch your business the right way, in a series of videos you can watch anywhere, anytime.

So if you're ready to stop thinking about it, and actually take the first step towards becoming a Lady Startup click here: https://www.ladystartup.com/  

We'll see you there!

Not sure whether you've got an idea?  Check out the Lady Startup Idea Generator: https://www.ladystartup.com/pages/idea-generator/   

