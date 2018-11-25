Kevin Rudd Isn’t Bitter Anymore

Australia has had six Prime Ministers in 11 years and it all started with Kevin Rudd.

In 2007 the country voted in the man known as Kevin ‘07. He was young and fresh and not John Howard.

But everything changed in 2010, when Kevin was ousted as Prime Minister by Julia Gillard in a very public coup that, he says, changed Australian politics forever.

So how did we get here? What does it feel like to lose the Prime Ministership? And can you ever forgive?

