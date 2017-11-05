Kerri-Anne Kennerley's Life-Changing Razzle-Dazzle

no filter

05 Nov 2017 · 58 minutes

Kerri-Anne Kennerley's Life-Changing Razzle-Dazzle
Kerri-Anne Kennerley is simply described as the Queen of Australian TV. Since she was 13, "KAK" has been a presence on our screens - interviewing thousands of people, singing, dancing and making politicians do the Macarena.

Kerri-Anne has just released a memoir called, fittingly, A Bold Life. And when she came into Mamamia to talk about it, we couldn’t possibly contain that much razzle-dazzle star power in our tiny podcast studio so we sat her down in front of the whole Mamamia team to talk about love, loss and finding out you'd lost your job by reading it in the paper.

Show Notes

Your host is Mia Freedman.

With thanks to special guest Kerri-Anne Kennerley.

Buy Kerri-Anne's book by going to apple.co/mamamia

This podcast was produced by Elissa Ratliff 

 

