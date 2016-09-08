Keira Maguire: Cult Figure of The Bachelor

She's feisty, funny, and after she scowled into the spotlight on The Bachelor Australia, she found herself as the crowd favourite. But for Keira Maguire, it came with a massive amount of scrutiny. After Woman’s Day revealed she grew up in a polygamist cult, the Bachelor star talks to Mia about being cast as the villain, growing up "different" and what she’s going to do next. The interview doesn't quite go to plan. But sometimes, when there is No Filter, things can get messy.

Show Notes