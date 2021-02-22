It was February 2016, and Australian Basketball legend Lauren Jackson was looking down the barrel of her fifth Olympic Games in Rio.

Lauren was already an icon as one of the best basketballers in the world. Having played professionally in America for most of her career. She’d injured her knee in 2015 - a common job hazard for professional basketballers - and was in recovery. But she was hopeful she’d get to play at one more Olympics.

And then, Lauren did something millions of women do every day. She went and got her legs waxed, and it was the catalyst that forced her into retirement at 34...

THE END BITS:

With thanks to Lauren Jackson

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info, and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here.

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here.

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Assistant Producer: Lucy Neville

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading or listening to our content, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.